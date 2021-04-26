 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

