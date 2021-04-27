 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

