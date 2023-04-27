Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
