Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
