Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
