Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
