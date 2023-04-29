Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.