Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area …
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is onl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's fore…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showin…