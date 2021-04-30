 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

