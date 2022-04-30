Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
