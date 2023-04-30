Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES — Some residents along the swelling Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled Wednesday to sta…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …