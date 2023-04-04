The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
