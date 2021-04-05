Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.