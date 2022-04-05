Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
