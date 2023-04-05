Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
The National Weather Service is working on a damage survey Monday in Iowa County, so the number of confirmed tornadoes might rise.
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 deg…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…