Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

