Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.