Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.