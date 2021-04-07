 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News