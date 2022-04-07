Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Fal…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain early with snow late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. The forecast is…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…