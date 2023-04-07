Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.