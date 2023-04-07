Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service is working on a damage survey Monday in Iowa County, so the number of confirmed tornadoes might rise.
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees …