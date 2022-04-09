Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Fal…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…