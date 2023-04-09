Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service is working on a damage survey Monday in Iowa County, so the number of confirmed tornadoes might rise.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We wi…