Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.