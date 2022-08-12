Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
