Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.