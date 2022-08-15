Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
