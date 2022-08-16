 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

