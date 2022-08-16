The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
