 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News