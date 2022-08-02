Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.