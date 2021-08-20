Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
