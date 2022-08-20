Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippew…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm T…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Par…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a ver…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree…