Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West.