Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

