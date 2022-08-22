The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Monday. T…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Par…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…