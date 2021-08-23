Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.