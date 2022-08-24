Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Monday. T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls are…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and …