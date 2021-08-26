Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.