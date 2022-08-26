 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

