Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

