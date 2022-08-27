Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.