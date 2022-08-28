Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.