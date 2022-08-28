 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News