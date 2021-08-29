Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.