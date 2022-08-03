Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.