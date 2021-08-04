The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
