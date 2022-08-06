The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The foreca…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday.…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Win…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should…