Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.