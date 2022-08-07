Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
