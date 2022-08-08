Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The foreca…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Poten…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Win…