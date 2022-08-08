Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

