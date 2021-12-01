The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecas…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's lo…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above …
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is toda…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 …