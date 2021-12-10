It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
